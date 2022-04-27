Watch
Frosty Early, Sunny Later Wednesday

Trending Warmer but Unsettled this Weekend
Posted at 3:57 AM, Apr 27, 2022
After a frosty late April morning, high pressure takes over Wednesday and we're in for a sunny, dry and cool afternoon. A continued northwest breeze will keep highs below average, in the low to mid 60s. A cold front will back into the Commonwealth Thursday bumping up cloud cover (partly sunny skies) and keeping highs in check, around 60°. As it drifts northeast Friday as a warm front, we'll end up mostly cloudy and will have a few showers developing to start the weekend, especially later in the day. This weekend is trending warmer but also unsettled with a rising chance for showers and storms the later in the weekend you go.

