Frosty Night But A Warm Up Is Coming

We're looking at a cold and frosty night with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. If you have some delicate plants outside, you may want to cover them up or bring them in, just in case. Also, if you leave your car out at night, plan on scraper patrol tomorrow morning.

A very slow warm up begins tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s. However, with March sunshine and light winds it will feel warmer than the thermometer shows. We'll get about normal on Thursday as we get into the low 60s and finally go above normal with a warm day Friday.

The warmth may come at a price on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight us with a slight risk for severe storms with an enhance risk in western Kentucky. There are still a few days to watch how everything actually develops and if the storms will come to fruition.

The best advice is to Stay Weather Aware

