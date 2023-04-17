Frosty Night Tonight But Spring Warmth Returns

A Frost Advisory is in effect late tonight and early Tuesday for central and northern Kentucky as lows plummet into the mid 30s.

Cover up the delicate plants or bring them in. Frost is mostly likely in sheltered valleys given that it'll stay breezy.

After tonight's Frost Advisory, our temperatures undergo a very quick rebound. We're looking at another spectacular warm up, which may also be the last one for a while.

Tomorrow, with a mostly sunny sky and less wind, we'll be heading to about normal, in the upper 60s to around 70. We'll peak in the 80s Thursday with some really cold air arriving this weekend.