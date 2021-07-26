Full Bore Summer Weather

We're in for a hot, muggy and straight up summery week with little relief on the way. A weak cool front drops south Monday, watch for a few showers, storms and heavy rain across southeastern Kentucky later in the day. Here in the Bluegrass, we'll end up partly sunny with highs pushing 90°. High pressure briefly settles in keeping it mostly sunny and hot through midweek with slightly above average highs hovering around 90° and into the low 90s. That muggy air will keep the heat index peaking closer to triple digits. Another cool front drops south Thursday night into Friday bring scattered showers, storms and knocking highs back into the 80s.