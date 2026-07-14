Getting Hotter And Getting More Humid

Wednesday is the midpoint of meteorological 'summer' and the weather is acting every bit of it. The heat is cranking up a bit more for the next couple of days as we head to the low 90s to finish the week.

Some of us have enjoyed a brief break from the oppressive heat and humidity. However, The Muggies will be sloshing back in as dew points head back to tropical levels, back into the 70s. The associated Heat Index values will also head to the upper 90s to near 100 Thursday.

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The rain chances begin with at least an isolated pop up storm on Thursday. We'll see a more general rain coverage arriving Friday and into the weekend. It's not going to be all day washouts this weekend, but you'll likely need a plan B at times.