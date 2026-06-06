Getting hotter for the weekend

Happy Saturday! It will be a hot weekend as highs continue to rise and humidity returns to the Commonwealth. Saturday will be a hot one with highs in the upper 80s and feels-like temperatures near 90. A few of us near Cincinnati could see showers, but most will be dry today, making it a perfect day to sit by the pool or visit the Bluegrass fair. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 60s before rising once again to the upper 80s. Rain chances also increase on Sunday, with some of us seeing isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Our rain chances stick around through the workweek, with another chance for scattered showers and storms through Wednesday.