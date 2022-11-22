The warm up continues Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s. We'll peak in the low to mid 60s Thanksgiving Day just before active weather fires up into the weekend. The good news, we're trending milder so it's looking like all rain Friday and Saturday. The bad news, we'll see rounds of showers as early as Thursday night, wet weekend travel is likely with the lowest rain chance Sunday. Highs will fall back to the 50s this weekend.
Getting Warmer as Thanksgiving Approaches
Rising Rain Chance Early this Weekend
Posted at 3:56 AM, Nov 22, 2022
