Gloomy Thursday

Thursday looks cloudy, chilly, wet, windy and overall... just gloomy and raw. Watch for scattered rain mixed with snow showers in the morning that will give way to lingering rain showers later in the day as highs barely edge into the mid to upper 40s. Friday will end up just as chilly but morning clouds should gradually give way to limited afternoon sunshine. Not exactly great weather for the opening day of the spring meet out at Keeneland, especially with a few showers still possible. The rest of the weekend will be better. A cold, frosty Saturday morning with lows around and below freezing will give way to afternoon sunshine and highs in the 50s. A few showers are possible Sunday with highs closer to 60°.

