Good July Weather

We're in the latter 1/3 of July and enjoying a break from the Muggies. Savor this break and enjoy the comfort because it will change this weekend as those Muggies come back in a big way. In addition, throw in a developing heat wave and we're looking at real summer next week. For tonight, it'll be fair with less overall haze and lows all the way down to the low 60s. Friday looks good with a mostly sunny sky with highs back in the mid 80s.