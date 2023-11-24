Watch Now
Governor's Cup Weather Looks Good

Big Blue Sky And Crisp
Posted at 5:11 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 17:23:21-05

It's looking brisk for the Governor's Cup with tailgating temperatures starting in the low/mid 30s. The kickoff temperature will be in the low/mid 40s under a BIG BLUE sky with just a few clouds mixed with the sunshine.

It's looking terrific for the game and it's also looking terrific around here as well. It's going to be brisk as temperatures throughout central/eastern Kentucky should stay below 50 Saturday under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

The weekend will finish on a wetter note though. Rain will arrive Sunday morning and will be with us off and on throughout the day as highs remain chilly.

