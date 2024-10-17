Gradually Warming the Rest of the Week

High pressure dominates through the end of the week and we're in for plenty of sunshine, continued dry days and a gradual warming trend. Highs will edge into the low 60s Thursday and with clear skies overnight and lows in the mid to upper 30s, patchy frost will be possible Friday morning. Expect near normal highs in the upper 60s Friday and into the low 70s Saturday. A spectacular weekend is on the way!
