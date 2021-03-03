Great News We Stay Dry

The one thing we need weatherwise is several dry days. That's exactly what we have in store with lots of sunshine and negligible rain chances until the middle of next week. The flooding continues on the middle and low stretches of the Kentucky River with the crest going by Clark and Jessamine counties today and Franklin County tomorrow. The upper reaches where the flooding was devastating are dealing with clean up, but technically the Kentucky River is going back in its banks. Overall, temperatures will be cool as well, although tomorrow will be about normal with a high in the low 50s after a brisk morning around freezing under a partly to mostly sunny sky.