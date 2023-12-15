Great Start To A December Weekend

Watch Now
Posted at 5:03 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 17:12:04-05

Your middle weekend of December starts wonderfully dry and warm as temperatures soar into the upper 50s to low 60s. These temperatures are running 10 to 15 degrees above normal which is now in the mid 40s.

Saturday will be dry with clouds and sun early but increasing clouds in the afternoon. Rain will become possible Saturday night but most of the rain is around Sunday. It should be heavier east of I-75 and it'll be a breezy day as well.

Colder air will be pouring in on Monday and it's possible the rain could end as snowflakes on Monday, Warmth returns as we go through the days before Christmas.

