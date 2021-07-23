Great Start To A Summer Weekend

We're heading into the last weekend of July and we're finally going to start cranking up the heat and humidity, so you'll need to find ways, like a nice ice cream cone, to stay cool. After another nice night with a big full moon we'll bottom out in the low and mid 60s. We'll flirt with 90 Saturday. It'll be hot and muggy Sunday with a few storms around too.
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 16:37:21-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.