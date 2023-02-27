Gusty and Active Monday

Stay weather aware Monday! A potent cold front will drive a round of gusty showers and t-showers our way. Watch for peak southwest wind gusts in the 45 to 55+ mpg range with isolated higher gusts as those showers track through mid to late morning into the early afternoon. The wind will be strong enough to bring down weak tree limbs, cause isolated power outages and could be an issue on the roads. A wind advisory is in effect until Monday evening, strong gusts will persist later in the day even after the showers are through. Highs will soar to near record levels in the low 70s. Lexington's record high is 73° set back in 1996. Sunshine returns and the wind backs off Tuesday with highs closer to 60°.