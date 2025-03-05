Gusty and Colder Midweek

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy, gusty and raw day with highs falling from the 50s into the 40s in the afternoon and rain showers transitioning to scattered snow showers in the evening and overnight. 40 to 50 mph wind gusts remain possible, a wind advisory is in effect until Wednesday evening. With overnight lows in the upper 20s to around freezing watch for minor to light snow accumulation on grass and elevated surfaces from some of the stronger snow showers. Active weather dies down Thursday with mostly to partly cloudy skies and chillier, below normal highs in the low to mid 40s.