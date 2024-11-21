Gusty and Colder Thursday with Snow on the Way

Our first accumulating snow of the season is in the works for some Thursday night. Stay weather aware! We'll end up gusty (W/NW 30-40 mph) and colder Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few rain/snow showers are possible earlier in the day, but the main round of active weather passes through this evening. Snow will develop between the evening commute and into early Friday morning. We could see minor to 1" of accumulation west of I-75 with 1" to 2" possible along and east of it. With warm ground temperatures the best chance will be on the grass and elevated surfaces but with lows near freezing you'll want to watch for wet, slick roads overnight into Friday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect.