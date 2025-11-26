Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning clouds and patchy drizzle will give way to a mostly to partly cloudy, gusty and colder Wednesday afternoon. The temperature will drop from the 40s into the 30s later in the day, add in a west wind gusting to around 30 mph and it'll be a raw afternoon for sure. The good news, Thanksgiving day looks sunny and dry. The bad news, we're in for a cold one, highs will struggle to hit the upper 30s Thursday and Friday with lows in the 20s, it'll feel a little more like Christmas than Thanksgiving!

