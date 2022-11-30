Gusty and Cooler Midweek

Morning showers fade and sunshine returns Wednesday as a cold front slides east but it will be much cooler. A gusty (25 to 35 mph) northwest wind will usher in colder air, the temperature will drop into the 30s then rise back into the low to mid 40s in the afternoon. Thursday remains below normal, in the 40s with mostly sunny skies. Expect a milder weekend with more showers heading our way Saturday and highs in the 50s.