Low pressure over the Great Lakes will set us up for a blustery start to the weekend. Expect extensive cloud cover Friday, scattered showers and isolated t-showers, a gusty (30 to 40 mph) W/NW wind and much cooler highs in the upper 50s. Saturday looks much nicer, plenty of sunshine and with highs jumping to the upper 60s and Sunday will soar into the 70s thanks to a strong southwest flow. Well above normal warmth dominates much of next week with highs consistently in the mid to upper 70s.
Gusty and Much Cooler with Lingering Showers Friday
The Rest of the Weekend Looks Much Better
Posted at 3:44 AM, Apr 12, 2024
