Gusty and Much Warmer Thursday

We're in for a much warmer Thursday as a gusty (30 to 35 mph) southwest wind cranks highs into the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy it while you can and remain weather aware early this weekend. A cold front will slowly settle south and briefly stall setting us up for rounds of showers and storms, the first overnight into early Friday morning. Watch for a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) Friday night, mainly over western counties. We're under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms Friday. Heavy rain will also concentrate along the Ohio River Valley with a sharp rainfall gradient running across the Bluegrass into southeastern Kentucky. Amounts will range from 2" to 3" across northern Kentucky down to less than 1" southeast. A flood watch is in effect from I-64 and the Bluegrass Parkway north until 2 PM Saturday.

