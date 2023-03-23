Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Gusty and Much Warmer Thursday

Tracking Heavy Rain and Strong to Severe Storms Early this Weekend
slot4.jpg
weather
slot4.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
slot0.jpg
slot5.jpg
Posted at 3:56 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 03:56:46-04

We're in for a much warmer Thursday as a gusty (30 to 35 mph) southwest wind cranks highs into the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy it while you can and remain weather aware early this weekend. A cold front will slowly settle south and briefly stall setting us up for rounds of showers and storms, the first overnight into early Friday morning. Watch for a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) Friday night, mainly over western counties. We're under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms Friday. Heavy rain will also concentrate along the Ohio River Valley with a sharp rainfall gradient running across the Bluegrass into southeastern Kentucky. Amounts will range from 2" to 3" across northern Kentucky down to less than 1" southeast. A flood watch is in effect from I-64 and the Bluegrass Parkway north until 2 PM Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community