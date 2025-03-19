Gusty and Still Unseasonably Warm Wednesday

Wednesday will be warm and windy with highs soaring to the low to mid 70s again, but we'll also see increasing cloud cover through the day. A wind advisory is in effect until late Wednesday evening for 30 to 40 mph gusts. We'll also need to watch for a round of gusty showers and strong storms overnight, gradually weakening as it tracks east early Thursday morning. Much colder air filters in behind the departing cold front with scattered rain showers potentially mixing in few snow showers in the morning. Thursday's highs will be much cooler, below normal in the mid to upper 40s. A chilly and raw start to spring!

