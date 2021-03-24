Gusty and Warm Midweek

Our well above average warmth peaks with a gusty (20-30 mph) southerly wind cranking highs into the low to mid 70s Wednesday. Watch for a few showers around but the main wave will roll through Thursday. We're facing an increasing chance for strong to severe storms Thursday as low pressure deepens and runs northeast up the Ohio River. After a round of morning showers and storms we'll briefly clear out early Thursday afternoon. This break is key in setting up instability for a late afternoon/evening round of storms that could produce damaging wind, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.