Gusty and Warm Wednesday

A potent front will blast through midweek with the highest threat for severe storms across the deep south. We're running the northern edge of the severe threat Wednesday with multiple issues to consider. First will be the wind. A strong southerly flow will crank wind gusts up to 30 to 40+ mph Wednesday afternoon with peak gusts around 40 to 50+ mph later in the evening. A wind advisory is in effect until early Thursday morning. Secure any loose items outside, this is backyard trampoline launching weather! A round of strong to severe storms will pass late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, likely weakening as it goes. Timing in the Bluegrass: roughly 9 PM to midnight. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible, primarily west of I-75. A slight to marginal risk remains in effect for severe storms. Highs will soar to the upper 70s Wednesday (Lexington's record high is 83°) then crash back to around 60° Thursday.

