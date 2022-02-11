Gusty and Warmer Friday

After an absolutely balmy Friday we'll endure a weekend plunge back into February reality! Expect highs to soar into the low 60s Friday thanks to a gusty (30-40+ mph) southwest wind. A wind advisory is in effect in the Bluegrass with a Red Flag Warning in effect southeast for an increased wildfire threat due to low humidity and gusty wind. We'll see increasing clouds later in the day with showers likely this evening and overnight. Much colder air comes crashing in behind the front but by the time it's cold enough for snow the deeper moisture will have pushed east. Expect highs down in the low to mid 30s Saturday and Sunday. A few rain to snow showers will fire up Saturday afternoon with isolated snow showers/flurries possible Sunday.