Gusty and Warmer Thursday

We're shaking that midweek chill as a gusty (20-30 mph) southerly wind kicks in Thursday. Expect highs to jump to the mid to upper 50s and continue climbing Friday into near record territory. Highs will max out in the mid to upper 60s to start the weekend even with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers around. A potent cold front will sweep through Saturday and out ahead of it, a significant round of strong to severe storms Friday night into early Saturday morning. The top threats... a squall line producing damaging wind, isolated spin-up tornadoes, and torrential rain. The cold front will sweep east Saturday morning, expect more gusty wind, scattered showers and storms and highs falling from the 60s early in the day to the 40s later in the afternoon.

