Gusty and Warmer Valentine's Day

After a spectacular Monday we're in for some active weather through the middle of the week. Tuesday will see increasing clouds with showers likely but not until later in the evening and overnight. A wind advisory is in effect for 40 to 50 mph gusts in that same time frame. That southerly wind will continue to crank, pushing highs to near record levels in the low to mid 70s Wednesday and upper 60s Thursday. Strong to isolated severe storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday. The cold front finally tracks east Thursday night and much colder air rushes in, watch for a few rain to snow showers Friday morning with highs in the upper 30s to start the weekend!