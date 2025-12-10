Gusty and Wet Wednesday

Active weather ramps up midweek as a strong cold front blows through. Expect rain accompanied by a gusty (SW 30 - 40 mph+) wind with highs in the low to mid 40s. Colder air pulled in on a west/northwest wind will drop lows to the upper 20s and spark scattered snow showers late in the evening and overnight. Watch for isolated areas of minor to light accumulation. A winter weather advisory is in effect overnight for 1" to 2" of snow at higher elevations across southeastern counties. Thursday will end up mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the 30s again. A shot of light, accumulating snow is more likely Thursday night into Friday morning with the best chance to see it across northern/northeastern counties. That wicked cold Arctic air is still inbound later this weekend.