Gusty Monday

A clipper cuts across the Great Lakes Monday pushing a cold front our way overnight into Tuesday morning. Ahead of it, a gusty southwest wind that will drive highs into the mid to upper 40s. Watch for a few afternoon/evening showers (mainly rain) with lingering sprinkles and drizzle overnight. With lows dropping into the 20s freezing drizzle isn't out of the question early Tuesday morning. Watch for slick spots on the roads. High pressure ridges in midweek keeping it partly to mostly sunny, cold and dry with Tuesday's highs around freezing and Wednesday in the 20s.