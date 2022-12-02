Gusty Showers Friday Night

Active weather ramps up heading into the weekend! We'll see increasing clouds Friday and a strong southerly wind that will push highs into the mid to upper 50s. Watch for 30 to 40 mph wind gusts and a round of showers that will max out overnight and diminish Saturday morning. Saturday's high will be in the 50s and early in the day, colder air behind the front and a gusty west/northwest wind will drop the temperature into the 40s in the afternoon. We'll wrap up the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s Sunday.