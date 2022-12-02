Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Gusty Showers Friday Night

Chillier Later in the Weekend
4.jpg
weather
4.jpg
2.jpg
1.jpg
3.jpg
Posted at 3:56 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 05:10:20-05

Active weather ramps up heading into the weekend! We'll see increasing clouds Friday and a strong southerly wind that will push highs into the mid to upper 50s. Watch for 30 to 40 mph wind gusts and a round of showers that will max out overnight and diminish Saturday morning. Saturday's high will be in the 50s and early in the day, colder air behind the front and a gusty west/northwest wind will drop the temperature into the 40s in the afternoon. We'll wrap up the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results