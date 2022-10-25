Gusty Showers Inbound Tuesday Evening

We are absolutely crispy out there but we finally have a chance for rain on the way. Unfortunately, as is usually the case when you're in a drought, it doesn't look to amount to much. Watch for a round of gusty showers and isolated t-showers Tuesday evening, overnight as a potent cold front sweeps east. We can't rule out a few strong to severe storms but it'll mainly be west, back toward I-65. Rainfall totals will range from a few tenths of an inch west to much lower east. Behind the front, a significant cool down! Highs will drop from the upper 70s, near 80° Tuesday to the mid to upper 50s Wednesday.