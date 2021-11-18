Gusty Showers Thursday

A cold front sweeps east Thursday taking that morning round of gusty showers with it but also cooling it down as we head into the weekend. Expect the temperature to fall into the 40s Thursday after hitting our highs much earlier in the morning... a day in reverse thanks to the front. Morning rain will give way to afternoon breaks in the clouds. We'll clear out overnight and that will set us up for cold and clear conditions to view the full moon and the partial lunar eclipse. You'll need to get up early to see it and layer up as well, we'll see lows in the mid to upper 20s Friday morning. After a cool, mostly sunny and dry Saturday watch for another round of rain late in the weekend followed by what could be our coldest air of the season early next week!