Gusty, Sunny and Cooler Friday

Brace for a gusty and cooler start to what will be a progressively colder weekend ahead. Strong low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes will keep a west/northwest wind flowing, and it will be gusty Friday! Expect 30 to 40 mph gusts throughout the day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s. Low pressure over the deep south will throw clouds and a few showers across southeastern counties Saturday morning; we probably won't see much in the Bluegrass. The big story beyond that is winter's brief return late in the weekend. Highs will bottom out in the 30s Sunday into Monday with a few snow showers and flurries possible to wrap up the weekend! We're back in the 50s with rain showers by the middle of next week.