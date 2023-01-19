Gusty Thursday

Showers wind down Thursday morning as a cold front slides east but the wind will whip this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect through Thursday evening for southwest gusts up to and over 40 mph. A second front will spark isolated showers and t-showers over northern Kentucky Thursday night with mostly cloudy skies and lingering showers and sprinkles, even a few flurries, into early Friday morning. Much colder air filters in on a strong (gusty at times) west/northwest wind and Friday's highs will struggle to hit the upper 30s to low 40s. The next round of active weather comes late in the weekend. Rain showers Sunday may transition to scattered rain/snow showers Sunday night.