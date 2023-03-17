Gusty, Wet and Colder Saint Patrick's Day

Widespread Saint Patrick's Day showers will wind down Friday afternoon and the temperature will crash behind a strong cold front. Brace for another shot of winter as we edge closer to spring this weekend! We'll see a gusty west/northwest wind (35 to 45 mph) driving highs from the 50s in the morning into the 40s in the afternoon. Clouds break overnight, partly cloudy and much colder with another hard freeze in the mid 20s likely. A reinforcing shot of cold air thanks to a dry front Saturday will keep unseasonably cold air with us the rest of the weekend, even with partly to mostly sunny skies. We'll only see highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday and Sunday and lows will bottom out in the upper teens to low 20s Saturday night, our coldest since early February.

