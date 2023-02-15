Gusty with Near Record Highs Wednesday

It's feeling like we've skipped winter and barreled right on into spring with near record highs and a rising chance for strong to severe storms midweek. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with a gusty (25 to 35 mph) southwest wind pushing highs well into the 70s Wednesday. A warm front will spark a round of showers and storms overnight into early Thursday morning. A few severe storms and heavy rain will be possible. Expect a break in the action Thursday morning that will set us up for an active afternoon, likely our best chance for strong to severe storms as a cold front sweeps east. Remain weather aware! Damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes are all on the table. An enhanced to slight risk for severe storms is in effect Thursday for most of the area.