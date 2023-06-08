Hazy and Dry Thursday, Friday

Once the dense fog blanketing our southern counties Thursday morning dissipates, we'll be left with a mostly sunny but hazy (Canadian wildfires) afternoon with below normal highs in the 70s. Friday will bring more of the same- hazy, dry and slightly warmer, in the upper 70s to low 80s. High pressure slides east Saturday and a southwest wind shift will help dispel that smoky haze and push highs back into the mid 80s. Watch for a rising chance for late weekend showers and storms Sunday night into Monday.

