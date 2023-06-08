Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Hazy and Dry Thursday, Friday

Tracking a Late Weekend Rain Chance
slot2.jpg
weather
slot2.jpg
slot5.jpg
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot3.jpg
Posted at 3:50 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 03:50:56-04

Once the dense fog blanketing our southern counties Thursday morning dissipates, we'll be left with a mostly sunny but hazy (Canadian wildfires) afternoon with below normal highs in the 70s. Friday will bring more of the same- hazy, dry and slightly warmer, in the upper 70s to low 80s. High pressure slides east Saturday and a southwest wind shift will help dispel that smoky haze and push highs back into the mid 80s. Watch for a rising chance for late weekend showers and storms Sunday night into Monday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth