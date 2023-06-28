Hazy and Warmer Midweek

That Canadian wildfire smoke is back on the scene midweek with a warm and hazy Wednesday on the way, expect highs in the upper 80s. Air quality will be impacted, people sensitive to particulate matter should limit time outdoors. The rest of the week is trending hotter, muggier and unsettled. We'll see highs around 90° Thursday through Saturday and with muggier air filtering in the heat index will be in the 90s near triple digits at times. A heat advisory may be on the way Friday. We'll also see a daily chance for showers and storms, a few could be strong to severe (damaging wind) and a slowly stalling front will keep showers and storms firing into the weekend. This will keep the storm threat elevated but could also bring some beneficial rain to the area.

