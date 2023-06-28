Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Hazy and Warmer Midweek

Hotter, Steamy and Stormy the Rest of the Week
slot2.jpg
weather
slot2.jpg
slot0.jpg
slot3.jpg
slot4.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted at 4:10 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 04:10:05-04

That Canadian wildfire smoke is back on the scene midweek with a warm and hazy Wednesday on the way, expect highs in the upper 80s. Air quality will be impacted, people sensitive to particulate matter should limit time outdoors. The rest of the week is trending hotter, muggier and unsettled. We'll see highs around 90° Thursday through Saturday and with muggier air filtering in the heat index will be in the 90s near triple digits at times. A heat advisory may be on the way Friday. We'll also see a daily chance for showers and storms, a few could be strong to severe (damaging wind) and a slowly stalling front will keep showers and storms firing into the weekend. This will keep the storm threat elevated but could also bring some beneficial rain to the area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth