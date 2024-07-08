Hazy, Hot and Humid Monday

We're starting off the work week much the same way we wrapped up the weekend, hot and humid! Increasing clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) will lead to hazy sunshine Monday with highs in the low 90s. All attention turns toward the remnants of Hurricane Beryl set to track up the Ohio River valley Tuesday into Wednesday. The most widespread, heavy rain will stay to our northwest but we're in for scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon/evening into early Wednesday morning. We'll need to watch for locally heavy rain as tropical moisture spikes. We could also see a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind and isolated tornadoes) Tuesday night. Showers and storms will continue Wednesday morning but active weather will rapidly wind down Wednesday night as the low departs northeast.