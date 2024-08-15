Hazy Sunshine with Heat Peaking Thursday

Watch Now
We're in for one more quiet day before active weather fires up to start the weekend. Highs will top out around 90° Thursday with mostly to partly sunny skies and isolated late day showers and storms. Rounds of showers and storms will develop Thursday night and continue on and off Friday before winding down Saturday. Watch for a few strong to severe storms Friday afternoon, evening. Highs will stay in the 80s the rest of the weekend into next week.

