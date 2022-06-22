Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Heat Advisory And Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Heat And Humidity Lead To Strong Storms
tstorm watch 622.jfif
Max Track
tstorm watch 622.jfif
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 16:32:44-04

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8:00 for central Kentucky north of the Bluegrass Parkway and north of I-64. This does include Lexington. Strong storms will be scattered and there is an isolated damaging wind potential. These storms will also produce intense lightning. If you're out late today take shelter as these storms approach. Stay Weather Aware with the MaxTrack LIVE Doppler.

tstorm watch 622.jfif

A Heat Advisory is also in effect for the rest of the afternoon. The Heat Advisory is for most of central and eastern Kentucky. As temperatures have soared into the mid 90s the dew points (the amount of moisture in the air) has also surged into the low and mid 70s creating Heat Index values in the 102 to 108 range.

heat adv 622.jfif

Both of these threats will diminish as the evening gets going, but until then, take it easy and stay Weather Aware.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!