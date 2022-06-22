Heat Advisory And Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8:00 for central Kentucky north of the Bluegrass Parkway and north of I-64. This does include Lexington. Strong storms will be scattered and there is an isolated damaging wind potential. These storms will also produce intense lightning. If you're out late today take shelter as these storms approach. Stay Weather Aware with the MaxTrack LIVE Doppler.

LEX 18

A Heat Advisory is also in effect for the rest of the afternoon. The Heat Advisory is for most of central and eastern Kentucky. As temperatures have soared into the mid 90s the dew points (the amount of moisture in the air) has also surged into the low and mid 70s creating Heat Index values in the 102 to 108 range.

LEX 18

Both of these threats will diminish as the evening gets going, but until then, take it easy and stay Weather Aware.

