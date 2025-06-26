Heat Advisory Extended Thursday

The heat advisory has been extended for one more day, Thursday will stay steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s and the heat index pushing and exceeding triple digits. Watch for a few late day showers and storms if you're out in the heat. The stout ridge of high pressure that's been clamped down all week finally starts to weaken heading into the weekend. This will lead to a gradual end to the heat wave and a rising chance for active weather. Expect muggy air to hang on but with increasing clouds and a few showers and storms around Friday highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday and Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 80s and mainly afternoon/evening scattered showers and storms. A cold front Monday night will spike our chance for showers and strong storms and return highs to near normal, in the mid to upper 80s toward the middle of next week.