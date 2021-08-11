Heat And Humidity Take Over

We're cranking the heat and humidity Thursday. The day will feature more sun too. Your thermometer is heading into the low and mid 90s and when you combine dew points that will be in the 70s those heat index numbers will be flirting with 100 which is the time to take it easy. It's not like there will be any relief tonight either. It'll end up partly cloudy and warm with lows staying in the mid 70s.