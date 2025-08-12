Heat and humidity to stick around through the week

Our hot and humid pattern will continue through Tuesday and beyond as we trudge through the workweek. Tuesday's highs will reach the upper 80s with feels-like temperatures reaching the middle 90s. Similar to yesterday, we will see isolated showers and storms in the afternoon hours, which could add some relief from the summer heat. By the evening, our temperatures will cool off to the lower 70s before rising back to the upper 80s. Our rain chances also increase by midweek as we will see scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Make sure to keep that umbrella handy for when you pick up the kids from school and when you head home from work, as scattered rain chances will continue through the rest of the week.