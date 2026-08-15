Heat builds this weekend before rain chances arrives Monday

After several days of active weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky, we are finally getting a chance to dry things out. The break from widespread rain and storms comes with a trade-off, though, as the heat and humidity quickly build this weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s Saturday and Sunday, with triple-digit heat index values possible for many locations. We aren't completely storm-free either, with a few stronger storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening before another chance arrives late Sunday.

Turning hot and humid Saturday

Saturday is shaping up to be a mostly dry, hot and humid day across much of the area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid 90s.

The humidity will make it feel even hotter. Dew points in the 70s will push heat index values into the triple digits for much of the area, with some locations potentially feeling as hot as 105 to 109 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for a large portion of Southern Indiana and Central and Southern Kentucky beginning late Saturday morning and continuing through Sunday evening.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure you're taking the heat seriously. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning and try to limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the afternoon.

A few strong storms possible

While most locations should remain dry Saturday, we can't completely rule out a few showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening.

The best chance will be across Northern and Eastern Kentucky, particularly closer to the Ohio River and into portions of the Bluegrass. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a small portion of Eastern Kentucky in a Level 2 out of 5, or Slight Risk, for severe thunderstorms, with a lower severe weather risk surrounding that area.

Any stronger storm that does develop could produce gusty to locally damaging winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. With plenty of moisture available, an isolated flash flooding issue also can't be ruled out beneath a slow-moving heavier storm.

Additional isolated showers and storms will remain possible across our northern counties Saturday night.

A Warm and Muggy Night

We won't get much relief from the heat once the sun goes down Saturday evening.

Temperatures will only fall into the mid 70s overnight, and the humidity will remain high. Most of Central and Southern Kentucky should stay dry overnight, while a few isolated showers or storms could linger farther north.

Sunday could be the hottest day of the weekend

Sunday will likely be the hottest day of the weekend, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 90s for many locations. Parts of Southern Kentucky could even climb into the mid to upper 90s.

Combine those temperatures with plenty of humidity, and heat index values will once again soar into the triple digits. Some locations could feel like 105 degrees or hotter during the afternoon.

Much of Sunday should remain dry, giving us plenty of opportunity to heat up. However, another cold front will begin approaching the region late in the day and into Sunday night.

That front could trigger another round of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially across Southern Indiana and North-Central Kentucky. A few storms could become strong, with gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning the main concerns.

Much-needed relief arrives Monday

The cold front will continue pushing through the region Sunday night into Monday, finally bringing some relief from the oppressive heat and humidity.

Behind the front, winds will turn more northerly and noticeably less humid air will begin filtering into the region. Dew points will fall out of the 70s and into the 60s, making a big difference in how it feels outside.

Temperatures will also back off from the weekend heat. Highs early next week should generally settle into the mid to upper 80s.

A few isolated showers or a rumble of thunder could linger across Southern Kentucky Monday before rain chances come to an end Monday night.