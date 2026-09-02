Heat continues before storm chances bring some relief

The first few days of September are bringing some serious summer heat across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Temperatures have climbed into the low to mid 90s again this afternoon, and when you factor in the humidity, heat index values are reaching the upper 90s and low 100s.

Unfortunately, we aren't finished with the heat just yet. Temperatures could climb even higher Thursday, and dangerous heat will likely stick around through Friday before a cold front finally brings increasing rain chances and some relief heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Another very warm night

We will remain mostly clear and dry as we head through Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 70s, with some locations potentially staying in the upper 70s. That means we won't get much relief from the heat overnight before temperatures quickly climb again Thursday morning.

Thursday could be the hottest day

Thursday will be another hot and humid day with plenty of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s across much of the area. A few of our hottest locations could even make a run toward the 100-degree mark.

Factor in the humidity, and heat index values could climb above 100 degrees and potentially as high as 105 to 107 degrees in some locations.

Heat Advisories remain in effect across the area through Thursday evening and have been extended into Friday for portions of the region. With several consecutive days of dangerous heat and very warm nights, make sure to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Heat hangs on Friday

Friday will likely bring one more day of significant heat before changes begin arriving.

Afternoon highs will reach back into the low 90s, with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees. However, a weak cold front approaching the region will begin to increase our chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms later Friday.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding exactly how widespread Friday's storms become, so not everyone is guaranteed to see rain or immediate relief from the heat.

Better storm chances Saturday

The cold front will continue moving through the region Saturday, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances currently sit around 40%. There should be enough instability for thunderstorms to develop, but we should only see some heavy rainfall and gusty winds where storms develop.

Temperatures will finally begin trending downward as well. Highs should range from the upper 80s across portions of the Bluegrass to the low and mid 90s farther west.

Some relief for Labor Day Weekend

More noticeable relief from the heat arrives by Sunday as temperatures fall into the mid and upper 80s for many locations, although a few spots farther west could still reach the low 90s.

Most of Sunday looks dry outside of a lingering isolated shower or storm.

Labor Day itself is also shaping up to be mainly dry and seasonably hot. Afternoon temperatures should reach the upper 80s to low 90s, making it considerably more comfortable than the mid and upper 90s we'll experience through the end of the workweek.