Heat Hangs On After A 'Normal' Summer

Meteorologically, summer is done and it finished remarkably average for us with temperatures and rain both a hair above normal. We didn't see all that many terribly hot days as we finished below normal on the number of 90-degree days. If you remember back to the beginning of June, we started the summer in moderate drought. Our plentiful rain this season erased that and so we have no drought to contend with as we start our dry season.

LEX 18

With September, we lose a lot of daylight, over an hour by the end of the month. The Autumnal Equinox occurs on the 23rd. By the end of the month, nights will be longer than the days. It's the beginning of our dry season, and on average, it's our 2nd driest month. We also lose a lot of degrees, dropping an average of 10 degrees on our normals by the end of the month.

LEX 18

As we are looking at the upcoming week, we'll enjoy another 90-degree day tomorrow, but cooler weather will be heading in with some rain chances midweek. By next weekend, we'll be getting into that early fall feel.