Heat Holds on Tuesday

The heat is still cranking Tuesday even with a little more cloud cover developing later in the day. We'll top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and isolated late day showers possible. A cold front slowly approaches midweek, scattered showers and a few storms will fire Wednesday with highs still in the upper 80s. Active weather continues overnight and winds down Thursday morning as the front slides east. Thursday and Friday look good, partly sunny and in the low to mid 80s. A dry cold front Friday night and approaching high pressure will set us up for a spectacular September weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

