Heat Is Starting To Ease

We'll see a couple of more days of heat and humidity, but nothing too dramatic for the beginning of August. Highs will be hovering around 90 through Friday. But this weekend will feature a bit of a September preview as highs fall back below normal to the low 80s with low humidity.

As of Tuesday, we've had 32 90 degree days and we may sneak 1 or 2 more in before a change this weekend. It's certainly well above normal, but nowhere near record territiory.

It's also really dry with minimal rain chances for the next week. A weak front may bring a stray thundershower or two tomorrow, and a minimal rain chance will be here through the end of the week, some of which could be a bit of moisture from Debby moving up the East Coast.

