Heat lingers into Independence Day weekend

Happy Wednesday! Our extreme heat continues through the rest of the workweek, with highs in the mid-90s. Tonight will be another hot night with overnight lows reaching the upper 70s and a few clouds overhead. Thursday will be our hottest day, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits once again. Rain chances will increase by Friday, with a few showers and storms possible across the Commonwealth. The 4th of July will also be cooler, with highs near 90 and a few showers. It will not be a washout, but a few of us may see a downpour or two.